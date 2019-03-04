The 20 summertime events at Thunder Bay's Prince Arthur's Landing will have an out-of-town company provide some of the sound and staging services this year.

The City of Thunder Bay awarded a contract to 3 L Productions, a company from Mississauga, as well as Maverick Entertainment, a local company.

It's the first year in many that staff from the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium will not work at the city-organized events, providing lighting and sound.

"We have used a variety of production services for different things over the years; the auditorium did not bid in the open process this year," said Leah Prentice, the city's acting director of recreation and culture.

"In the past, the auditorium would have provided a quote for the services they were providing."

Prentice said the city went to an open bidding process this year, which meant out-of-town companies were welcomed to bid for the work.

Prentice said 3 L Productions told the city it would hire local people to work on its events at the waterfront, which include Canada Day and the Live at the Waterfront concert series.

"The auditorium was definitely consulted as we went through that purchasing process," said Prentice, noting the equipment used at the outdoor events is property of the city.

"The auditorium is a primary user of that equipment and also the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium Foundation made a contribution directly to the sound equipment," she continued. "That sound equipment is shared with the auditorium, so it actually lives in the auditorium during their typical season, and it comes out during the city's typical event season."

The city said it would release summer lineups in the coming weeks.