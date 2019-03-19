Thunder Bay waterfront sign vote extended to October 5

A vote to get more information on a controversial sign proposed for Thunder Bay's waterfront, will be taken again on Monday night.

City council was approving the minutes of the Committee of the Whole meeting from September 14, during its September 28 meeting. A request was made by Coun. Mark Bentz to receive more information about the sign itself, detailing construction materials, costs and durability.

When the issue was brought to a vote, the result was recorded at six to six, confirmed by meeting chair Mayor Bill Mauro, and City Clerk Krista Power.

However, it was determined that Coun. Albert Aiello, who was taking part in the meeting, was having connection issues with the meeting, and was unable to take part in the vote, and also did not vote.

In a media release, the City of Thunder Bay said Microsoft, the company which developed the software used by the city to conduct virtual council meetings, was experiencing network issues on Monday night.

"The results of last night's vote on the Thunder Bay sign are incomplete, and require a revote for proper transparency," said Power. The revote will take place on October 5.

The sign project has been controversial, with nearly half of council opposing the project at the September 14 meeting.

The waterfront sign would say "Thunder Bay" and be backlit, similar to signs in Toronto, Winnipeg and Amsterdam. Funding for the project would come from the Municipal Accommodation Tax, to the tune of $100,000.

The sign was proposed by the city's 50th Anniversary Committee, calling the structure a legacy project, as part of the city's 50th anniversary celebrations.

Coun. Shelby Ch'ng, who chairs the committee, said a number of other options were considered for the legacy project, but, the sign is the only concept the committee could proceed with.