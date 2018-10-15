Thunder Bay waterfront hotel slated for December, 2018 opening
Hotel project delayed by 2 years
The new hotel at Prince Arthur's Landing in Thunder Bay, Ont., finally has an opening date.
The hotel was originally proposed to open in 2016, but numerous legal battles, construction liens and construction delays put the project over two years behind schedule.
The website for Delta Hotels by Marriott shows the property officially opening in December 2018.
Gisele MacDonald, the developer of the project, told CBC News in 2016 the hotel should be open by 2017. The project was first announced by the city in 2012 as part of its development of Prince Arthur's Landing and Marina Park.
The hotel construction sat idle for months in 2016 and 2017 while MacDonald sorted out issues with a previous contractor, which led to the hiring of Burmet Northern Limited as the hotel's builder.
When complete, the hotel will feature a restaurant and lounge as well as 149 guest rooms, and 6,500 square feet of meeting space.
Representatives from Marriott Hotels did not return CBC's request for comment.
