Canoeists help first responders with weekend water rescue

A woman was taken to hospital on Saturday after being rescued from the McIntyre River by first responders, with help from two canoeists who were also in the area.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics were dispatched to an area of the river, near Home Depot, just after 2 p.m. after a passerby noticed a woman in the water and called 911.

The passerby remained at the scene to direct first responders to the exact location where the woman was last seen, who police said was having a mental health crisis

Officers located the woman in the water, but lost sight of her as she continued on toward the opposite side.

Meanwhile, a man and woman who were canoeing along the waterway arrived at the scene and agreed to transport an officer across to the opposite bank, where the officer was able to continue the search.

Firefighters arrived on the south side of the river, and firefighters wearing wetsuits entered the water and located the woman.

She was brought to shore without incident, and paramedics transported her to hospital for further assessment.