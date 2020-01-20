City of Thunder Bay dealing with water main break at Edward St. N.

The City of Thunder Bay is responding to a water main break at 514 Edward St. N., which is resulting in disruptions to traffic.

The Edward Street northbound lanes are closed at the Redwood Avenue intersection, the city said in a news release. Traffic will have to reroute around the area by using Redwood Avenue, Westminster Street, Ford Street and Woodlawn Avenue.

In addition, the sidewalk on the east side of Edward Street between Redwood Avenue and Woodlawn Avenue is closed.

The road will be open to southbound traffic. However, the city is asking motorists to use extra caution when travelling near the construction area as there will be machinery working.

Residents in the area may experience disruptions to their water service as a result of the break, the city said.

The city is asking residents to call the Infrastructure and Operations dispatch line at 625-2195 if they have any questions or if they need to report low water pressure, discoloured water, or no water service.