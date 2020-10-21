MPAC to look over improvements at properties with new water pipes

Homeowners in Thunder Bay, Ont., who had to replace their copper pipes because of pinhole leaks, may get a call from the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC).

The agency, which is tasked with providing property assessments throughout the province, gets a list of all of the building and plumbing permits issued by the city. The agency then determines if the work performed on a property is worth a follow-up, and perhaps, a reassessment.

"MPAC will then look at those actual permits, and determine if we need to do an inspection, follow up with the owner, and then assess any of those improvements to the property," said Mary Dawson-Cole, a regional manager of municipal and stakeholder relations with MPAC.

"Sometimes just because someone says that it's plumbing, there could be renovations associated with a plumbing permit. Maybe they've taken out the permit because they're going to do a full remodel of a bathroom or a kitchen, or potentially both and sometimes it's just they're changing pipes."

"If it's just a pipe change, or a minor change, of course that wouldn't necessarily mean a change in the value of their property assessment."

Dawson-Cole added that the replacement of pipes, along with improvements to the home itself, could trigger a reassessment.

She said the agency will likely follow up with many property owners who have taken out permits, although that doesn't mean a reassessment will automatically happen.

Information on how MPAC assesses residential properties can be found here.