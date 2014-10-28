Hot, dry summer increases water consumption in Thunder Bay

Hot and dry weather this summer in Thunder Bay, Ont., meant the Bare Point Water Treatment Plant pumped a bit more of Lake Superior though the city than normal.

Based on the past two summers, the plant produced, on average, 42.3 million litres of water per day. The summer of 2021 saw that figure increase by 13 percent, to 47.9 million litres per day, said Erin Marcella-Fui, the plant superintendent.

"It's certainly an increase in demand, so our production goes up. We are prepared for that production level, so it didn't impact us that way, she said, noting the plant's maximum production is 113 million litres of water per day.

However, with increasing demand, "like any equipment, the more use, the more wear and tear. But, we are able to manage and maintain that demand."

Marcella-Fui said the top water consumption day this year was on July 12, when 53.9 million litres of water was consumed in the city. It's a little short of the all-time record for the plant, set on July 4, 2019, when 55.3 million litres was demanded by the distribution system.

While demand was up, to water gardens, fill swimming pools and run sprinklers, Marcella-Fui said staff are noticing water temperatures also increasing.

Water at the plant's intake, which is 1 km from shore using a 1,350 mm pipe, was an average temperature of 13.8 C this summer. It's warmer than the 12.2 C average of 2020, and the 10.9 C registered in 2019.

Marcella-Fui said the increase in water temperature this summer is no surprise and has been on the rise for a few years.