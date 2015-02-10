Thunder Bay to fund warming centre for homeless during pandemic

Thunder Bay will spend up to $66,000 this winter for a warming centre for the homeless, impacted by COVID-19.

The pandemic has meant a number of spaces, usually used to keep warm, like libraries, malls and vestibules are closed up.

The spend comes after a recommendation from the Thunder Bay Drug Strategy in December, which highlighted concerns with the lack of places for people to go during the day, along with reduced capacities at other centres that serve the homeless, due to the pandemic.

A community partner, who was not specified in the council resolution, will operate the centre. The city's contribution is meant to cover staffing for the centre.

A contribution of $46,000 will staff the centre, with an additional $20,000 available if funding from senior levels of government is not available for items like supplies, transit passes and additional operating costs.

The funding will stem from the Community Youth and Cultural Funding Program, which has not allocated all of its funds for 2020. Any additional monies will come from the Stabilization Reserve Fund.

There is no date on when the warming centre would open, but it is expected to be in operation until the end of March 2021.