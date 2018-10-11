Thunder Bay's ward candidates present platform at public debate

The topics at a ward candidates event in Thunder Bay, Ont., were as wide ranging as the candidates themselves.

Nearly 60 voters attended the session, presented by the Thunder Bay and District Labour Council. Candidates hoping to grab one of the city's seven ward seats had the chance to present their platform, and answer questions from the crowd.

The labour council asked eight random candidates two questions, if they supported the city's Transit Master Plan, and the other on the Stormwater Drainage program.

All of the eight candidates selected at random said they agreed with implementing the programs, garnering only a "yes" from Dick Waddington, who is running in the Current River Ward. He has served on council for 21 years, starting in the 1980s.

"You've gotta love a concise answer," said moderator Madge Richardson. "Is there anything else you wanted to add Dick?"

"I think you got what you wanted to hear," he replied.

The other question, on supporting the master plan for Thunder Bay Transit, had Westfort incumbent Joe Virdiramo mentioning the city should look at cutting transit fares. He believes it would increase ridership.

Another candidate in Westfort, Kristen Oliver, said transit needs to adjust its routes and schedules.

"We also need to make sure we are creating routes that provide a quicker mode of transportation for people," she said.

"To go from one end of the city to the other can easily take you from 40 minutes to 60 minutes. When you have to get to work, or you've spent a long day at work and are eager to go home, that's not acceptable."

Some candidates took the opportunity to talk about their financial plans for the city, lowering taxes, or addressing social issues. Questions from the floor included the environment, truck traffic on Dawson Road, as well as labour relations and downloads from the provincial government.

Mayoral candidates in the city have the chance to present their platforms at a similar event Thursday night at the Moose Hall on Fort William Road, starting at 7 p.m. That event is also presented by the Thunder Bay and District Labour Council.

The municipal election will take place on October 22.