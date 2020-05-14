Employee at Thunder Bay Walmart tests positive for COVID-19; health unit says exposure risk low

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) announced Thursday it is investigating a case of COVID-19 diagnosed this week in a person who works at the Walmart store on Memorial Avenue.

After investigating the potential for virus transmission, TBDHU officials determined that customers who were in the store or used Walmart pickup service on May 3, 6, 7, 8, and 9, 2020 may be at risk.

The health unit is also following up with Walmart regarding other staff who may have been exposed, TBDHU stated in a written release.

The risk of exposure for customers and staff is considered low, health officials said, but they are reminding people to monitor themselves for symptoms and call the TBDHU at (807)625-5900 if even one symptom develops.

This is the second case of COVID-19 connected to the retail outlet. On May 1, health unit officials announced an investigation into the potential transmission of the virus at the same store between 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on April 23 and 26.

The Real Canadian Superstore in Thunder Bay notified its customers April 9 confirming a staff member at the grocery store had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, but the employee had not been in the store since March 30.

The TBDHU is advising the public to take the following measures to protect themselves and reduce the spread to others:

Stay home if you are sick

Wash your hands often with soap and water, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or into your arm, not your hand

Practice physical distancing by staying at least 2 metres (6 feet) apart from others.

Clean and disinfect often, especially high touch surfaces like phones and door knobs.

Visit the TBDHU website for more information or contact TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or toll-free: 1-888-294-6630.