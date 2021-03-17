Vaccine making a 'big difference' even though COVID-19 cases found at Walford retirement home

A COVID-19 outbreak at a retirement residence in Thunder Bay, Ont., could be a lot worse, if the vaccine was not administered earlier this month, says an official with Superior North EMS.

Shane Muir, the superintendent for community para medicine said residents in the home were given their first dose of a COVID vaccine on March 4. He said there was knowledge, at the time, that positive cases were in the home.

A day later, the home was declared as an outbreak where more than 30 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the home in March, 2021.

"It didn't really give enough time for the vaccine to be working yet," said Muir, noting that if COVID was already in the facility, it was a possibility that it could spread.

Muir said another reason for the case increase is residents were not following proper public health measures following their first dose of the vaccine.

"It takes about two weeks for the Pfizer vaccine to start working, and for a body to start building that immune response. So, what we noted is that there was COVID in the building the day we actually did the vaccines."

Muir said the outcome though for vaccinated residents is much more positive than an earlier outbreak at Southbridge Roseview, where 23 residents died and 150 staff members and residents tested positive for the virus.

"We are finding a big difference, comparing apples to apples with Roseview," Muir said.

"We noticed that that outbreak [at Roseview] was very prolonged and that we didn't have the vaccine at the time, and the outcomes were a lot worse. So, we're hoping that the vaccine is going to have a really positive effect at The Walford."

Muir said Superior North EMS paramedics are now administering second doses of the COVID vaccine at long-term care homes, with vaccinations at Jasper Place and Sister Leila Greco already taken place this week and P.R. Cook apartments on Thursday.

He said paramedics are focusing their vaccinations on congregate settings, as well as with medical first responders, noting that more than 1,000 doses have been administered.