Labour Relations Board sides with former Thunder Bay Wacky's employee

The Ontario Labour Relations Board has upheld a ruling against the owners of the Thunder Bay Wacky's restaurant after a former employee complained that her hours were cut after she questioned management about her rights under the Employment Standards Act.

Eric Mclean, appearing on behalf of Wacky's, testified that Courtney Fenn had made inquiries regarding meal breaks, overtime wages and personal emergency leave.

However, according to the ruling, the employer denied engaging in reprisal, saying it cut her hours because she had advised management in March of last year that "she would have very limited availability to work in the evenings because she had accepted a position at another restaurant."

During the hearing in May of 2018, Fenn was not in attendance, and attempts to contact her were unsuccessful.

McLean provided a copy of Fenn's work schedule from January to April of 2017, according to the decision, which showed that she had worked about four to five days a week, primarily in the evenings, throughout January, February, and March; however the schedule showed that Fenn "was scheduled for four shifts during the month of April; two day and two evening shifts."

McLean testified during the hearing that he did not have direct contact with Fenn.

Board vice chair Kelly Waddingham wrote that the main problem with the employer's case was that the manager who had direct contact with Fenn didn't testify — so the claim that Fenn couldn't work evenings was based on hearsay.