Intimate screenshots of Thunder Bay woman constitute voyeurism, appeal court rules

The Ontario Court of Appeal has upheld the voyeurism conviction of a Toronto man who took unauthorized screenshots of his Thunder Bay-based former girlfriend during intimate chats on Skype.

The case addresses the question of a person's reasonable expectation of privacy when engaging in nudity or sexual behaviour online.

The man and woman were involved in an intimate long-distance relationship between March 2010 and September 2011, according to the court decision.

Since they could seldom see each other in person, they frequently chatted on Skype. The woman appeared nude during some of these conversations.

She testified that she knew that her actions were being captured and streamed live via web cam to her boyfriend, but she did not know that he was saving still images of those sessions.

Those images ended up being emailed to several people after the woman ended the relationship, according to the judgement.

The man was charged with voyeurism for capturing the photos, and with six offences related to their distribution.

... the complainant had a reasonable expectation the appellant would not take screenshots of their consensual sexual activity. It should not make a difference that their consensual activity took place in 'virtual space' rather than in a physical room. - Justice Russell Juriansz writing for the three-judge panel of the Ontario Court of Appeal

He was acquitted on the distribution charges, because there was evidence that another girlfriend had the motive and opportunity to email the photos. However, the judge ruled there was no question that he was the one who captured the photos and convicted him on the voyeurism charge.

The man appealed the conviction, arguing that his girlfriend did not have a reasonable expectation of privacy if she had already consented to posing nude in front of her web cam.

He also argued that he could not be convicted of voyeurism because he did not act surreptitiously in taking the photos.

In reaching his decision that the woman did have a reasonable expectation of privacy, justice Russell Juriansz, writing on behalf of the three-judge panel, quoted a recent Supreme Court of Canada decision in another voyeurism case:

"…a person who chooses to disrobe and engage in sexual activity with another person … necessarily expects to be observed by that other person while she is nude and engaging in that activity. Her privacy would nonetheless be violated if that other person, without her knowledge, video recorded the two of them engaging in the activity."

"This example," Juriansz wrote, "provides a short and direct path to the conclusion that the complainant had a reasonable expectation the appellant would not take screenshots of their consensual sexual activity. It should not make a difference that their consensual activity took place in 'virtual space' rather than in a physical room. She necessarily expected to be observed by the appellant in the live-streamed video, but did not expect he would make a permanent recording of her naked."

The three-judge panel also ruled that the fact that the man took the screenshots without his girlfriend's knowledge and did not inform her of it at any time during their communication suggests that he intended for his actions to be clandestine — meaning they were rightfully deemed "surreptitious" in the eyes of the law.

"The law presumes that a person intends the ordinary consequences of his voluntary acts," Juriansz wrote.