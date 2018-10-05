Thunder Bay will use internet and telephone voting for the first time in the 2018 municipal election - but some voters worry about people who have received multiple PIN letters, allowing for more than one ballot to be cast.

"We do our best before we produce the letter to eliminate what we call duplicate voters," said John Hannam, Thunder Bay's city clerk.

"But sometimes it's not obvious because they're at different addresses or the spelling is slightly different. It's typical of the errors that we encounter of the voters list we receive from MPAC."

Hannam said the city receives its voter list information from the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC), who uses its own and a few other databases to populate the voters list.

Typically, Hannam said, a person who owns more than one piece of property in the city may receive duplicate voter cards. The other major issue, is when children move away from their parents home, but are still included on the voter's list.

"It has been fraught with errors for several election cycles now, ever since they stopped doing door to door enumeration. Their ability to track who lives in a particular household or apartment building is limited it seems."

Hannam said it's not only voters who get annoyed by receiving multiple cards in the mail, but the information errors also cause more work for city staff.

"Apartment buildings big and small, they have trouble figuring out who the tenants are, because the owners of the building don't always report them to them. I understand some of the challenges they face, but it doesn't make our working with the voters list and less frustrating, and certainly frustrating for the voters."

Some voters have claimed online they will use the PIN provided by the city, for residents who no longer live at that specific address. Hannam said that should not even be a consideration.

"It's absolutely illegal. It's clear in the Municipal Act that you're entitled to one vote, and attempting to vote more than once, even attempting to and not even doing it, is an offence under the Municipal Act."

Hannam said there was a case in Southern Ontario during the 2014 election where a father voted on behalf of his adult children, which ended him being charged and convicted of voter fraud.

Election day is October 22.