Tell us about your top issues heading into October's municipal election

Municipal elections are set for Oct. 24th, and Thunder Bay is in for some big changes, with a new mayor a certainty, and 50 candidates running for office. As the campaign kicks off, let us know what issues are top of mind for you as you prepare to vote.

Mayor Bill Mauro has decided not to run again, saying he is retiring from politics after a 25 year career.

This election sees Thunder Bay facing issues like an aging workforce, climate change and a beleaguered police force and leadership. Your vote will help decide the next mayor and council who will tackle these issues head on.

You can find a list of all the candidates running for mayor, council and the education boards here.

