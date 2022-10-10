For cyclists, this election is a chance to build momentum for better, safer biking infrastructure

A group of passionate Thunder Bay cyclists are using this fall's municipal election campaign to push candidates on their plans for better, safer infrastructure and whether they'll be moving the city's active transportation plan forward.

On Monday, the advocacy group Just Bike Thunder Bay organized the meet up at Thunder Bay Waterfront, which took participants down Memorial Ave, to city hall.

"It's a social justice piece as far as I'm concerned, because not everybody can drive a car, not everybody can afford it, fuel prices are going up and up. There's the climate change piece, safety," said Ken Shields, one of the organizers behind Just Bike Thunder Bay.

"The hubs in downtowns are very difficult to reach by bike. The sidewalks are great. We shouldn't be on sidewalks with bikes. So that's why I've been at it for a long time," he added, while sharing his motivations for organizing Monday's event.

Shields has been surveying all Thunder Bay municipal candidates, asking them all one question about how they plan to move the city's active transportation plan forward.

The responses from candidates are being shared on the Just Bike Thunder Bay Facebook page, showcasing a range of perspectives on active transportation.

Thunder Bay city council approved an active transportation plan in 2019, updating the original 2008 document. The goal of the plan aims to improve safety for people participating in active transportation, such as biking and walking. Along with developing infrastructure and policies to support it.

Accessibility, health on the minds of voters and candidates

For cyclist Donna Ostrom, having a clear and safe route from the north side to the south of the city, like the proposed Memorial Link, is a key issue for her as she heads to the ballot box.

She said she would also like to see more visible bike routes in key sections of the city, as a way to promote safety and also respect for cyclists.

"I also think that being active is the key to health and even reducing our healthcare costs and it builds community and we want Thunder Bay to be a community," she added.

Three candidates from separate wards attended the event, with each taking time to chat with participants about their vision for the city, especially when it comes to active transportation infrastructure, such as bike lanes and walking trails.

Brent Boyko, a candidate running in the McIntyre Ward race, was at the event. He said he wants to see safer roads in the city, citing the city's 'aspirations as a low-carbon community.'

"The designated truck route is a hot topic in my ward because it runs right through my ward. I've got folks that live in apartment buildings that are afraid to cross the road because it's too busy," said Boyko.

Brent Boyko is running in the McIntyre Ward in this municipal election. (Olivia Levesque/CBC)

"So that's not right. We need to make sure that we have folks that can get out to the corner stores, walk to church, encourage active living, and ensure that our traffic flow is planned accordingly," he added.

Increased safety a key part in active transportation

Martin Rukavina, a candidate in the Red River Ward race, was also at the event, sharing a message that Thunder Bay can do better when it comes to promoting safe, active and accessible transportation options in the city, so more people can use the roads, or trails in a way that suits them best.

He said not only will that create safer transportation paths, but it'll also create a safer community.

"The more people we have on our streets, the more safe people feel," he said. "You see that in different cities where there's a lot more energy. I think if Thunder Bay were to explore things like pedestrian days in certain areas, we'd actually help to reduce some criminal activity that's occurring right now," he said.

Martin Rukavina is a candidate in the Red River Ward in this election. (Olivia Levesque/CBC)

Chris Krumpholz, a candidate in the Northwood Ward, was also in attendance. He said he was at the event to hear more from the community about how the incoming city council can foster active transportation moving forward.

"There's already been an active transportation plan in place and I think it's basically following what's there and maybe tweaking it as we go, and as we need to. And involving the community because communities are best consultants," Krumpholz said.

"Northwood, being in the heart of Thunder Bay, has a lot of bike trails that run through it and active trails that run through it, but I think we need to make those busier. One of the things, if you make it busier, there's going to be less issues for safety," he added.

Municipal election day is coming up on Oct. 24.

Voting is already open in Thunder Bay, both online and at select advance polls.

The next advance polling station will open at the 55 Plus Centre in Thunder Bay. It'll be open to voters on Oct. 12 and 13.