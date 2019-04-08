'Volunteer power' celebrated with flag raising at Thunder Bay City Hall

The Thunder Bay Association of Volunteer Administrators (TBAVA) marked the launch of National Volunteer Week by raising its flag at city hall on Monday.

"There are hundreds and hundreds of people in this community who volunteer," said Donna Jeanpierre, chair of the TBAVA, noting they are the people who make "so much possible in our city."

She said volunteers can be found in almost every sector in the community, including health care and "people who are feeding the hungry, providing shelter, people who work with children. A lot of these programs just would not function either at all, or to the degree they can if they didn't have the volunteer power behind them."

The TBAVA is committed to celebrating volunteerism in Thunder Bay and throughout northwestern Ontario, said Jeanpierre, adding the City of Thunder Bay will recognize "citizens of exceptional achievement" for their volunteer contributions to the community at a special ceremony and dinner Tuesday evening.