Local cycling advocate buoyed by NDP private members bill on road safety

One Thunder Bay, Ont., cycling advocate says he plans to talk to his MPP about supporting an NDP effort to improve road safety.

The party's transit critic, Jessica Bell, tabled a private members bill Thursday calling on the province to adopt a Vision Zero strategy.

Vision Zero, which originated in Sweden, calls for designing roadways to ensure that nobody gets seriously injured in collisions, even when they make mistakes while driving, walking or cycling.

Ken Shields successfully pushed for a Vision Zero-like approach to be adopted as part of Thunder Bay's transportation master plan, and he says it would be amazing if Ontario adopted the strategy.

But, he said, it also requires follow-through.

"It has to be funded," he said, "and from the conception of the design all the way through, it has to follow proper principals to separate squishy pedestrians and cyclists from fast-moving traffic."

Municipalities such as Toronto have already adopted Vision Zero but they don't always adhere to its standards, he said.