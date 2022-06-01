Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they are making "active progress" on four homicides and one serious assault that have occurred in the city over the last month.

"I, of course, acknowledge a community concern," Thunder Bay police Det. Insp. Jeremy Pearson said during a media event on Thursday. "Violent crime, particularly violent crime in rapid succession, is a source of concern, and it would be disingenuous to suggest that it shouldn't be.

"As a member of this community, [I take] comfort in the fact that these investigations are ongoing, that progress is being made, arrests are being made, scenes are being processed and released," he said, adding the investigations remain active.

The most recent homicide occurred Wednesday. Police were called to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre just before 3 a.m. after a 19-year-old man arrived with serious injuries.

The man later died of his injuries. His name has not yet been released.

Police are holding scenes at a residence on Shipley Street — which is where the incident took place — and on Brock Street. Police said the latter address is connected to the investigation, but no further details were provided.

"Our officers are working around the clock on this investigation," Thunder Bay police Det. Sgt. Jason Rybak said Thursday, adding a postmortem is scheduled in Toronto for Friday morning.

"Both of our scenes on Shipley and Brock will be held pending the results from the postmortem, and examination by our Forensic Investigations Unit."

Police are also investigating a homicide that took place May 23 at an apartment in the 1400 block of Balmoral Street. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Cody Bulmer.

One man, 44-year-old Josh Kakegamic, turned himself into police on Tuesday, and has been charged with second-degree murder.

A second suspect, identified by police as 35-year-old Daniel Blais, remains at large. Rybak said Blais is believed to still be in Thunder Bay.

Police are also investigating a shooting on Pearl Street that resulted in the death of 41-year-old man James Chapais on May 15.

Two people have been charged, while one suspect remains at large.

Finally, police are investigating the murder of 29-year-old Adrian Anthony Richardson, who was found with serious injuries in the 400 block of Hodder Avenue on May 2.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said a firearm was involved in the incident. Police have said they're searching for three suspects believed to be involved.

Incidents unrelated

Police also made an arrest in an assault that took place in the 200 block of May Street North at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

A 22-year-old Toronto man has been charged with aggravated assault, and is expected to appear in court Friday.

Rybak said the assault involved a blunt weapon, and the victim is in the intensive care unit, but that his condition was stable on Thursday.

Pearson said police believe the city's illicit drug trade was a factor in at least some of the incidents.

"At this time, there's no indication to us that any of these incidents are related to one another," Pearson said. "So in terms of an overarching pattern, we have to approach each investigation as an individual investigation after devoting appropriate resources to it."

Anyone with information about any of the investigations is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.