Victoriaville, parkades on Thunder Bay council agenda

The wrecking ball is not set up yet, but Thunder Bay's Victoriaville Mall could be one step closer to demolition after a city council meeting slated for Monday night.

Council will vote on approving $1.2 million to be spent on so-called 'soft costs' before the actual demolition will take place. The costs include surveying, design, geotechnical and environmental work. The money is proposed to come from the city's land development fund.

"This is a long time overdue. Victoriaville Mall, for all intents and purposes, was built for a different future," said Coun. Shelby Ch'ng. "It's just not a modern facility whatsoever, and I'm happy to see that it's possibly coming down."

"The south core actually needs some tuning up, in terms of its capital infrastructure."

The city has lost money on the mall's operations for decades since its opening in 1979.

While the estimated cost of tearing down the facility, which covers a few city blocks along Victoria Avenue, will be at least $10 million, Ch'ng said the city will save in the long run.

"It's time that we reinvest some money there, because we're losing a lot of capital dollars, and we're looking at almost $800,000 a year that we're spending on Victoriaville Mall, and we're not seeing a lot of investment," she said.

A memo provided to council a year ago showed a number of funding options for the mall's demolition itself - including taking out a $5 million or $10 million debenture.

The original timeline for the project was to take down the mall in May 2024, although Victoria Avenue would not be opened up to the public for at least a year after that.

The approval on Monday night would start the process to demolish the mall.

North and south core parkades

The parkade at Victoriaville, along with the north side Waterfront Parkade will also be discussed. Coun. Aldo Ruberto had previously asked his council colleagues to put the two money-losing facilities up for sale.

City staff are against the concept, noting that while the parkades run in the red, they provide a service that the private sector may not.

"The original intention of the parkades wasn't to earn a profit. It was to support the downtown," said Jonathan Paske, the supervisor of the city's parking authority.

"We feel that it still does that, and still does provide a public benefit."

Paske said surface parking lots, along with parking fines and meter revenues, allow the city to subsidize the parkades, which provide a valuable service in both downtown cores.

The parkade is also above the city-owned McKellar Mall, which is linked with Victoriaville Mall. The sale of the parkade, according to Ruberto, would be exclusive of the mall underneath.

Paske said the city also has to take into account safety considerations and maintenance. He noted there can be disastrous consequences if parking structures are not properly maintained, such as in Elliot Lake, where in 2012 part of the parking structure at a local mall collapsed.