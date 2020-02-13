Fate of Victoriaville Centre to be decided Monday

After years of discussion, the decision on what to do with Thunder Bay's Victoriaville Centre will get determined by city council on Monday night.

A consultant's report, along with a recommendation from administration, is to demolish the south-side mall and re-open Victoria Avenue to traffic.

The mall, which opened in 1980, has run a deficit ever since opening.

The work could start in 2022, based on the timeline it will take for the city to award a tender for the demolition of the mall and the reconstruction of Victoria Avenue.

A preliminary estimate showed it would cost $10.75 million to complete the work.

Council will also consider allocating $300,000 on Monday night for project management costs.

Also, at council, Mark Bentz will bring forward a proposal to create a committee which would oversee changes to the south core.

Bentz said the group would function similarly to the former waterfront development committee, which would provide advice on how to revitalize the south core.

"I think there's an appetite in the city to see this neighbourhood become, I guess, what it once was, a very nice place for people to gather. And we want to come up with some ideas," Bentz said.

Bentz said the committee could also work on funding and grant applications to further develop the downtown south core.