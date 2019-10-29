Thunder Bay city councillors hear why it's best to tear down Victoriaville Mall

A consultant recommending the demolition of Victoriaville Mall in Thunder Bay, Ont., says while the building may need to come down, the city needs to figure out how to provide services to those who rely on the south-side mall.

The city hired Urban Systems, a planning firm, to determine the best course of action for the mall. Demolition was one of three options - and ranked the highest when it came to the long-term viability of the area.

The mall's demolition is estimated to cost $10.75 million, which includes reconstruction of Victoria Avenue. The figure also incorporates moving water lines which currently run above the mall's roof.

An engineering assessment of the mall's structure shows it is held up by a number of pillars running through the middle of the mall. Steel beams which run into adjacent buildings ensure Victoriaville's roof doesn't shift laterally. Palmer said the mall would need to be taken apart, almost piece by piece, instead of using traditional demolition techniques.

"I wouldn't say that the goal of this project is to move people on," said Jeff Palmer, a community planner with Urban Systems.

"The goal of the project is to create infrastructure that will support positive uses. And, we did recognize that there are two elements where issues of equity, that this option [demolition] wasn't the best option."

Palmer said the city will need to come up with programming, and other elements, such as public washrooms in the south core, to deal with some of the issues that could be created as a result of demolition.

"This talks about the physical description of what the neighbourhood could become. It needs to be accompanied by a comprehensive plan that addresses some of the issues that you're referencing," Palmer said, referring to the "social fabric" the mall creates in the neighbourhood.

Some early concepts for the opened-up street include bike lanes and trees on Victoria Avenue, with a plaza on Syndicate Avenue, which could include small stores in shipping containers. It could also include public spaces for markets or other outdoor events.

While city councillors supported the demolition concept by accepting the consultant's work, many on council wanted administration to give more details on how the city could start to tackle the multi-million dollar job.

"Where is this whole project on the priority list?" asked Coun. Rebecca Johnson.

"Even if we go to $10 million, where are we going to get the money to do this? So, I'm looking at timelines and where it is on the priority list."

The consultant report notes the city loses about $500,000 per year on the mall, and needs about $1.84 million in deferred capital work. The facility was built in 1979.

Administration will report back to council on October 19, when council is slated to debate Victoriaville's fate.