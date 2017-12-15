Cycling advocates in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're worried about the future of a proposed, but not completed, project that's been on the books for over 10 years that they say would provide a much-needed safe way to bike or walk between the city's north and south sides.

A planned pedestrian and cycling bridge over the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway in the Carrick Street and Vickers Street area is part of the city's plan to develop better infrastructure for walkers and cyclists through the intercity area; that was identified as a key part of the city's 2008 active transportation master plan.

But some long-time cyclists, like Ken Shields, say they're concerned with how long it's taking for that bridge to get built.

"That project is just kind of languishing there," Shields said. "We're trying to raise a little bit of awareness on that and getting the city to fund this project."

City officials say an environmental assessment for the proposed bridge was completed early in 2019 and identified, as a preferred option, partnering with CN Rail to add cycling and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure to an existing rail bridge that spans the waterway, rather than constructing a separate structure in the same area.

Thunder Bay's director of engineering, Kayla Dixon, said in an email that the city has "had discussions with several sections of the railway and have support locally."

"It saves the city money, and also removes the liability from CN from having pedestrian and cyclist traffic on their bridge when it has not been made safe for them," she added.

A group of cyclists will be showing their support for a cycling and pedestrian bridge over the Neebinhg McIntyre Floodway in the intercity area. Ken Shields and Elisia Petrone Reitberger are the organizers. 8:51

Dixon said "high-level" costs provided by a consultant show building a bridge from scratch would cost $1.2 to $1.4 million, while adding cycling infrastructure on to the CN bridge would cost $610,000.

Shields said he questions the decision to try and work with CN on the project, given the city's recent history with the railway and agreements over bridges. The two sides went through a years-long court battle over who was responsible for repairing fire damage to the CN-owned bridge that spans the Kaministiquia River between the city and Fort William First Nation. The Supreme Court of Canada eventually sided with the city.

Provincial funding may be spent elsewhere

Another concern Shields said he has is over the future of the nearly $900,000 in provincial money the city has secured to improve active transportation infrastructure. The city was approved for the funding prior to the Ford government scrapping Ontario's cap-and-trade program and a cycling infrastructure program that initiative funded.

Thunder Bay's-then mobility coordinator told CBC News in 2018 that money was earmarked for the Vickers-Carrick bridge.

However, the provincial Ministry of Transportation, which administers that funding, said municipalities have to spend it by the end of 2020. City project engineer Mike Vogrig said that may mean that, if no agreement with CN for the bridge is finalized in time, the money will be diverted to other approved active transportation projects, such as completing a planned trail network in the Walsh-and-Ford Street area or constructing an off-road multi-use trail along Oliver Road near Lakehead University.

The city will spend the money by the deadline, Vogrig said, adding that not using it for the bridge doesn't "take that structure off our priorities for active transportation infrastructure, but it may just kind of push it further down the line."

Dixon said the city "will continue to pursue [the bridge] option with CN, even if we cannot have it constructed next year with the funding we have available."

Shields said the bridge crossing would greatly help north-south, non-vehicle travel in the city, which is why it should be built sooner rather than later.

"There isn't a safe way to get, say a person who is not a strong cyclist, to get from north to south," he said. "Memorial Avenue is tricky, Balmoral isn't completed; this would be a great way to connect the north and the south until Memorial and Balmoral are viable."

Shields said he's taking part in a rally Monday evening, starting at 7 p.m., near the proposed bridge site, to draw attention to the project.