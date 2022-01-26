Block heater, extension cord issues contributing to recent vehicle fires, warn Thunder Bay firefighters

The recent cold snap in northwestern Ontario has lead to a few unwelcome situation for some vehicle owners in Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue has reported an unusual number of vehicle fires in recent days as frigid temperatures have taken hold, particularly overnight and during early morning hours.

Platoon chief John Kaplanis said the frigid weather has lead to many more people than usual plugging in vehicles, with the cold weather causing problems if the wiring to block heaters is faulty.

Kaplanis said cold temperatures can make bad wiring — or damaged extension cords — even more dangerous.

"If the wiring is compromised or if it's cracked or if it's frayed, it can expose weak points in the wire that can cause overheating that caused the wire to short out," he said on Wednesday. "Especially if the power source isn't protected with the ground fault receptacle."

Block heaters are normally a saviour in cold weather

Normally, block heaters are considered something of a saviour in cold weather. The Canadian Automobile Association recommends using them to protect many vehicle parts in the extreme cold.

CAA advises that in the age of turbo-chargers and direct fuel injection, it makes sense to use a block heater to make cold weather starting easier.

The group said that a preheated car emits 15 times less hydrocarbons, six times less carbon monoxide, and four times less nitrogen oxide at startup than one without a block heater.

Kaplanis suggested drivers to seek the assistance of a licensed electrician or vehicle mechanic to inspect vehicle block heater wiring, if there is any concern about hazards.

He said even if a block heater is safe, there are other issues that can create a fire hazard.

He noted mechanical failures and overheating, as well as leaking flammable fluids in a car, can also be dangerous.

Life safety is the first priority in a car fire

Kaplanis said when faced with a car fire the first priority is life safety, and recommends evacuating vehicle occupants and keeping bystanders away from the vehicle.

"Try to extinguish the fire if it's safe to do so, use an ABC rated fire extinguisher, if you have one on hand." he said. "But I want to emphasize that's only if it's safe to do so."

Kaplanis said If the heat and smoke from the fire is growing rapidly, move away from the vehicle and call 911.

"Let firefighters handle the job," he said. "That's what they are trained to do. "