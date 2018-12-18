Thunder Bay couple launches vegan 'meat' and 'cheese' business

A Thunder Bay couple has launched a new business making meat and cheese alternatives for vegans



Derek and Tammy Sawyer launched Meet the Alternative on Dec. 11.

"My wife's been trying to get me to eat healthier for a long time, and I've been reluctant to switch over - getting away from meats," Derek Sawyer said, "but once Tammy started making the products, it was an easy switch over."

"The food's good, so I haven't had to give up anything," he added. "We still have nachos, wings, pizza ..."

It took more than a year of experimenting and a lot of wasted product for Tammy to get the recipes right," Sawyer said.

The cheese replacements, which include gouda, Swiss and brie substitutes, are primarily made with soy beverages, coconut oil and spices, he added.

The meat replacements are made from high-gluten flour and spices.

Meet the Alternative's meat substitutes include beef and turkey replacements. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

"It's almost like an incredibly dense bread product," Sawyer said.

The products are currently on sale at Bonobo's Foods on Oliver Road, where they've already sold out three times, he added.

A couple of other retailers and restaurants are interested in taking on the product line, and the Sawyers will be selling at the Thunder Bay Country Market starting Jan. 5, he said.

Two people who enjoy meat products, Stafano Foglia and Brandon Hamre. were dining at Bonobos during CBC's interview with the Sawyers and agreed to sample sandwiches made with the products.

"It really tastes like meat," Foglia said. "It tastes like real cheese too."

"I'm pretty impressed," Hamre added. "I work at a local burger joint, and I can barely tell the difference. This is really good."

