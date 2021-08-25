City of Thunder Bay assessing impact of new Ontario vaccine passport

The City of Thunder Bay is assessing the impact the province's newly announced vaccine passport plan will have on its services.

Premier Doug Ford announced the passport plan on Wednesday. As of Sept. 22, people will be required to show proof of vaccination to access things like indoor dining, gyms and theatres.

On Oct. 22, Ontario will launch QR codes, which can be scanned to show an individual's vaccination status.

In a media release issued later Wednesday, the City of Thunder Bay said it's working to determine what effect the passport system will have on city services.

"We recognize this latest announcement will have an impact on accessing some of our public facing programs and services specifically in the area of recreation," City Manager Norm Gale said in a statement. "We will be reviewing the official regulations from the Ontario government in detail to identify any changes to services."

"The city will comply with all provincial orders to help control the spread of COVID-19."

The city said more details will be provided prior to the Sept. 22 launch of the passport system.