Weekly vaccination rates at a glance in Thunder Bay and Northwest regions

Earlier this week, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) reported that 50 percent of its catchment area population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while the Northwestern health Unit (NWHU) is reporting the same for 57 percent of its population.

"There's so many people involved in this vaccine roll out delivering immunizations and many people, you know, coming forward to get that vaccine. And that's really tremendous," said Dr. Janet DeMille, the medical officer of health in Thunder Bay, in an interview with CBC on Thursday.

"You know, every time I look at the numbers, it's like, wow, we're doing well,"

As of May 25, 81,298 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the Thunder Bay district, with 95,633 doses total having been administered.

Since the last weekly update published by TBDHU, 7,155 more individuals in the district have received at least their first dose, and the percentage of the population who have received at least one dose has risen by almost 5 percent.

DeMille said she is anticipating to see these positive trends continue over the next month, adding these numbers are indicators that certain COVID-19 restrictions could be lifted soon.

NWHU looks to address vaccine hesitancy

Elsewhere in the region, the Northwestern Health Unit continued to encourage residents to book vaccination appointments, with plans in the works to better address lower vaccination rates among certain health hubs in the region.

As of this week, the health unit reported 48,569 vaccine doses have been administered. That figure does not include doses administered through Operation Remote Immunity, which provided doses to remote First Nations.

Out of the eight health hubs served by the NWHU, the Dryden health hub is reporting the highest vaccination rate at 64 percent of the population having received at least one dose.

The Emo health hub is reporting the lowest rate, with 38.9 percent of the population having received at least one dose.

Last week, the NWHU said it was concerned false information was being spread among young people, citing links to fertility issues with the vaccine.

Young Hoon said the health unit is currently gathering information to better address vaccine hesitancy in the region.

"We cover a large geography and there are, among the different health hubs there are different cultural norms or different attitudes towards vaccines. We're monitoring the coverage rates across the health hubs and we will be trying to specifically address some of the concerns that are out there," said Young Hoon in a media briefing Tuesday.

The health unit has also launched a number of walk-in vaccination clinics in a number of health hubs targeting any one aged 12 and up.