Thunder Bay to buy used vehicle for firefighting fleet

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue will purchase a used rescue truck in 2021. Usually, the fire service purchases new vehicles. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue will acquire a new rescue truck this year, with one big caveat – it'll be a used vehicle.

The city has issued a tender for a walk-around rescue truck. Two of the qualifications are that the vehicle must be less than 15 years old, and have fewer than 24,140 kilometres on the odometer.

Historically, the city has bought most of its vehicles, including fire trucks, as new.

The truck must also be red, diesel powered, and have a number of existing emergency features including lights and sirens.

A warranty is an optional part of the bid package, the city stated in its request for tender.

The vehicle may also be from the United States, with the seller arranging for shipment across the border.

