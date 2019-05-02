Urban Abbey in Thunder Bay, Ont., takes possession of building for new youth shelter

Urban Abbey says it has taken possession of the building it plans to transform into a new youth shelter for the city.

A private citizen gifted the Christian ministry a building at the corner of Simpson Street and Victoria Avenue to be used for the project, said Adam Schenk, the executive director of the Urban Abbey youth shelter program, which has now been named the Urban Youth Rescue.

Back in the fall, the Thunder Bay Community Foundation provided a grant of $47,000 toward the renovation costs, which Schenk said are expected to total around $110,000.

"I believe it was one of the more significant [grants] that they've given, so they've really backed this project, and it's incredible," he said. "We couldn't be at this point without their support."

The shelter, Schenk said, is expected to house between 16 and 20 young people, two or three to a room. There will be one or two private rooms reserved for non-binary or gender non-conforming individuals.

Youth who go through the intake process will be guaranteed their bed for as long as they need it, he added.

"We're also going to be coming along side them with case managers that are going to help them identify goals, figure out things like, 'how do I reengage with education? How do I get a resume to approach part-time jobs? I've never gotten a drivers license or any kind of identification — can you help me out with that?'" Schenk said.

"That will be a piece of the case management and also connecting young people with the dozens of other agencies in Thunder Bay that are providing different types of programming and supports for young people."

Shelter won't open in 2019

A portion of the shelter's operating expenses will come from rental income derived from 10 separate rental units on the second floor of the Simpson and Victoria building, Schenk said. A separate Urban Abbey staff member will be in charge of operating those.

Some funding will also come from private donations from abbey supporters and from revenue generated by the abbey's Habit Cafe.

However, Schenk is also pursuing grants and other funding opportunities to cover the rest of the operational costs, he said.

Officials with the Urban Abbey Christian ministry in Thunder Bay say their new shelter won't be open in 2019. (Urban Abbey / Facebook) Schenk wouldn't speculate as to when the shelter would open as the architectural drawings are still being done, he said, but it won't be in 2019.

"We want to try and get this open as soon as possible to address the real need to provide support for homeless youth in our community," he said. "But we also want to make sure that we don't rush this project ... and we do it right, because it's a very vulnerable population that really deserves to have quality services provided to it."

Schenk invited anyone interested in contributing to the project as a volunteer, a funder or a collaborator to reach out to the abbey.

"It's an abbey project, but it's really a community project," he said.

"We know that there's so many other people that really have a heart for homeless youth in the community, and we're always very open to finding opportunities to collaborate with others to address this really important issue."