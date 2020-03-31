Kenora, Ont., filmmaker seeks uplifting video clips

A filmmaker from Kenora, Ont., is hoping to spread some hope in these challenging days with a video project.

Matt Kennedy, of UpRiver Media, has done a number of projects including the short film Chowboys: An American Folk Tale which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019.

He has also shot music videos for a variety of artists, including the country band Petric.

Now Kennedy wants people to send in video clips of the things they are doing to have fun and stay busy while physically distancing.

'Silver lining is hanging out with family'

"Everyone is getting restless and bored," he said."But the silver lining is we are hanging out with our families. And reconnecting. I know I am spending hours of the day with my 4 year old daughter. So it's fun as well."

Kennedy said people should shoot on a horizontal, or sideways, format for consistency. He said he doesn't really have any specific idea about what people should send, he just wants snapshots of the fun things they are doing with their families.

"The more content I get the better," he said.."Most of it has been from Kenora and from Winnipeg, but to get some from Thunder Bay, and the region, would grow the scope of it."

Kennedy said he has also heard from a local musician who has volunteered to add some music. He said once released, the plan is to put the final video on Youtube and Facebook.

'Window into all these separate lives'

Kennedy said he wants it to be a snapshot into the day-to-day lives of people in northwestern Ontario in challenging times.

"It's a window into all these separate lives we are living," he said."I think everyone would benefit from seeing what everyone else is doing. How we are making the best out of the situation"