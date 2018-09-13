The United Way in Thunder Bay is encouraging young people to get involved in volunteering and charity giving through an initiative with the northwestern Ontario city's high schools.

"This is a for youth, by youth initiative, meaning the money that these youth raise goes to support youth issues" and programs, says Erika Mikkola, the special events coordinator for the United Way in Thunder Bay.

From October to December, the young people will host a variety of events such as bake sales, dress-down days, skip class for free, even bidding to have a teachers wax his legs.

Once the school campaign has ended, a granting committee of student representatives is formed. With the guidance of adult mentors they review the funding applications and then decide which youth-oriented programs to support.

The project has evolved into an innovative way to teach young people about philanthropy "and that's where change starts," she said.

"It starts when they're young so that right now maybe they can volunteer but maybe later on down the line when they can support in a greater capacity maybe they would think of the United Way and donate and give back to the community in a greater financial way."

The school fundraising program began in 2010, with all the high schools coming onboard just two years. To date the students have raised $80,000 for the United Way, Mikkola said.

Erika Mikkola, United Way's special events coordinator in Thunder Bay, says high school students in the city have raised approximately $80,000 for the agency. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

"I think it really says something about our community to see young people trying to give back at this time," she added. Creating that sense of community shows young people the value of donating their time and money, said Colleen Peters, the president of the United Way's GenNext committee, which strives to get people under-40 involved in philanthropy.

"I'm not from Thunder Bay, but I stayed here because of the United Way," she said. "Through United Way, I feel I belong. The United Way is my family. This community is my family."

Peters works with the John Howard Society, a United Way member agency. The society helps people who have just been released from prison get their lives back on track.

Giving to United Way is 'giving to the future'

She said every day she sees the difference that the United Way, and the social service groups and organizations it supports, can make in people's lives.

"By giving to United Way, you're giving to the future. You're giving to your friends, your family, your neighbour and that makes you a hero," said Peters.

The United Way announced its 2018 campaign goal on Wednesday, stating it hopes to raise $2,280,000.