United Way, Community Foundation announce more than $300k in support for city, regional organizations

More than 30 charities and community organizations are getting critical support from the United Way and Thunder Bay Community Foundation.

The two organizations announced Thursday they're providing more than $318,000 in funding to 32 agencies in Thunder Bay and the region.

Albert Brule, CEO of the United Way of Thunder Bay, said the funds are going to support vulnerable populations that are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is what we refer to as round two of the emergency community support fund ... that originated with the government of Canada as part of their overall investment in programs and services aimed at helping vulnerable populations affected by COVID-19 in communities all across the country," Brule said. "People who have been affected by COVID-19, who are already experiencing poverty or at risk of experiencing poverty before the pandemic, they've really been hit hard."

The funding recipients are:

Beendigen: $48,495 for COVID-19 staffing supports

Ma'mo'weh Wii'soo'ka'tiwin Foundation: $10,307.86 for Kenora Makwa Patrol outfitting

Thunder Bay Counselling Centre: $39,000 for quick access to counselling for vulnerable populations

Canadian Cancer Society: $2,500 for the Wheels of Hope Volunteer Transportation Service in Thunder Bay

Hospice Norwest: $6,500.00 for supports for grieving Indigenous populations

Evergreen a United Neighbourhood: $10,000 for COVID-19 community supports

FIREFLY: $5,000.00 for technology for youth in need of clinical support

Catholic Family Development Centre: $4,250 for individual and group counselling, in partnership with Crossroads Centre

Regional Food Distribution Association of Northwestern Ontario: $10,000 for food hamper coordination and logistics

St. Andrew Soup Kitchen Inc.: $26,800 for It takes 2 Daily to do the Dew

Mikinakoos Children's Fund: $50,000 for the Warm Winter Clothing Project

St. Andrew Soup Kitchen Inc.: $12,600 for take home costs

Boys & Girls Clubs of Thunder Bay: $3,277 for an electrostatic fogger

Catholic Family Development Centre (Thunder Bay): $8,400 for the men's engagement network of services

Thunder Bay Emergency Shelter Inc: $17,500 for food for Shelter House

Northwestern Ontario Women's Centre: $18,379 for COVID-19 Safe Good Food Box Operation

NorWest Community Health Centres: $31,775 for COVID-19 response

Children's Aid Society: $2,000 for PPE and food for children and families

Elizabeth Fry Society of Northwestern Ontario: $11,500 for Abolishing Hunger One Bag At A Time

"We've been working really, really since March on a variety of funding initiatives," Brule said. "And it just became apparent, I think, towards the end of 2020, that COVID-19 wasn't going away any any time soon."

"With winter looming and cases on the rise, we were so incredibly grateful ... to help distribute this funding," he said. "To look at the applications from organizations ... from all across northwestern Ontario, everything from providing meals for people who may may be food insecure or people who are homeless, programs to support counselling for individuals experiencing mental health challenges. It's really fantastic."