Unifor sends offer to Port Arthur Health Centre in Thunder Bay

The union representing 65 striking workers at the Port Arthur Health Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont., has made an offer to the employer.

Unifor said it sent the offer around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, just as Thunder Bay police officers and the Emergency Task Unit along with the Sheriff arrived to deliver an interim injunction order.

​"At the same time last evening, we also delivered electronically an offer, a proposal to settle this strike to the employer," said Katha Fortier, the assistant to the national president of Unifor.

"We've sent it to the employer's lawyer, haven't been able to get a hold of him, he's not answering this morning," she said.

Unifor presented an offer to the health clinic "to settle the 124 day long strike."

"The offer is fair to both sides, and more importantly would pave the way to quickly reopen the health centre so patients can get the health care they need," Jerry Dias, Unifor's national president, said in Thursday's statement.

No details about the offer were provided in the statement.

In its release, Unifor said it asked the clinic to return to the bargaining table and negotiate "a fair deal."

Health Centre responds

The Port Arthur Health Centre Board of Physicians (PAHC) issued its first statement during the labour dispute Friday morning, noting it wanted to respect the bargaining process.

PAHC stated in the release that it is "taking steps to ensure that patients will have unimpeded access to their health care providers."

The clinic said it has made several offers. It refers to its last offer as "reasonable", and said it offers significant wage increases, along with improvements to benefits.

The fence that surrounded the Port Arthur Health Centre has been moved away from the medical facility as part of an interim injunction. (Jeff Walters/CBC) PAHC also acknowledged the offer made by Unifor on Thursday evening, but said there will be no further comment until physicians have access to their offices.

Interim injunction posted

Fortier said the arrival of police on Thursday was expected, but the manner in which they delivered the order was different from other strike situations.

"It's a little intimidating. It's a situation where they walked over the building, had lots of equipment, batons, and looked more like riot gear than you'd normally see a police officer wearing," she said.

"They waited a little into the evening to do this, not sure of the timing, because the time we saw on the injunction was 1:30 [in the afternoon]," Fortier said.

The interim injunction, issued late Wednesday afternoon in Superior Court, listed seven items including keeping picketers off of clinic property, the removal of a fence surrounding the clinic, as well as allowing physicians and patients access to the building.

As of Friday morning, one physician had entered the building, but left shortly after, and the clinic appeared closed.