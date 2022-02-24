Ukrainian-Canadians in Thunder Bay, Ont., express fear and anger in wake of Russian invasion

As Russian troops invade Ukraine, Ukrainians with ties to Thunder Bay, Ont., say they fear for friends, family members, colleagues and Ukraine itself.

"I couldn't sleep tonight," said Sasha Bubon, "Like I couldn't like, put my head around [it]."

Bubon has friends and family in Ukraine who are currently sheltering in place, he said.

They have been checking bomb shelters to ensure they're safe and accessible, collecting supplies and making sure their vehicles' gas tanks are full in case they need to leave.

'I can't think about anything productive or useful," said Sasha Bubon, another Thunder Bay resident reacting to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. 'Like the only thing is my thoughts are all in Ukraine, with my family with brave Ukrainians that protect our homeland.' (Submitted by Sasha Bubon)

"It's a feeling that you, probably and me, hopefully will never experience in our lifetime," said Bubon. "I feel probably only half or a quarter of [what] my family feels right now in being bombed. … I couldn't work today. I was like, I'm just — I can't think about anything productive or useful. Like the only thing is my thoughts are all in Ukraine with my family, with brave Ukrainians that protect our homeland."

Mar'yana Farion, who was born and raised in Western Ukraine and came to Canada 20 years ago, said nearly all her family remains in the country, and some of her friends are fighting in the war.

"I am shocked. I'm angry. I'm just kind of devastated. But at the same time, I'm also kind of, I wouldn't say happy but maybe relieved," Farion said. "The world finally realized what Russia is all about.

"When I heard news that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin actually declared the war, I called my dad and actually woke him up. And he's like, 'What happened?' I said, 'You don't know yet?' He's like, 'No.' I said, 'Well the war — he [Putin] actually did it. He's here.'"

Her voice began to tremble as she added, "And then I said to him, 'You know what? Now I will be waiting for a phone call from you, because I want to hear from you that Ukraine finally won.'"

The Current 15:02 What Vladimir Putin’s comments about Ukraine’s history mean for other former Soviet republics Earlier this week, Putin claimed Ukraine is not just a neighbouring country, but also an integral part of Russian history, culture and spiritual continuum. We discuss Ukraine’s roots and the implications of Putin’s address for other former Soviet republics with Paul D’Anieri, a professor of political science at the University of California Riverside — and the author of Ukraine and Russia: From Civilized Divorce to Uncivil War. 15:02

"It's just a disaster," said Stephen Orlesky, who was born and raised in a Ukrainian family in Thunder Bay and was living in Ukraine before fleeing Feb. 12.

Orlesky left behind Ukrainian colleagues when he moved his family out of the country, he said.

'Dad, will we still be living?'

When he speaks to them, they sound calm, determined and defiant while describing scenes of military combat close to their homes, he said.

"My counterpart [who is] Ukrainian his … house outside of Kyiv is located very close to a military airbase, which was bombed," said Olesky, who was in the country to work on a project for the German Development Bank.

"He said that the bombs fell basically 200 metres from his house. And he was there with his son and his wife obviously, and the son said, 'Dad, will we still be living? Will we live?' … That really shows you the whole human side of what's going on."

WATCH | What it was like in Kyiv today:

The scene on the streets of Kyiv as attack continues Duration 1:59 Freelance reporter Jessica Golloher describes what it was like on the streets of Kyiv Thursday, as the Russian attack on Ukraine continued and people fled the capital city. 1:59

Orlesky lamented leaving the family dog with acquaintances in Ukraine when they left, having not fully appreciated the potential seriousness of the situation.

"We're really stressing about how we can get our dog out of Ukraine," he said. "So it's stressful on a number of different levels. And we don't know what to do. And hopefully things will calm down, but it just doesn't look like the people in control in Russia are stepping down."

Response from the West

Bubon wants to see Ukrainian forces put up a powerful fight and showcase their passionate desire for independence, he said.

He also wants the country's allies to do everything possible to help, including providing supplies for the military.

Farion agreed.

"I totally understand that NATO will not send soldiers like that. Yes, we're not in NATO," she said. "But we need the military support."

The Thunder Bay branch president of the League of Ukrainian Canadians said he was frustrated that the West failed to mount a stronger response to the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014 and has continued to allow Putin to participate in democratic institutions.

Walter Warywoda asked if the West was prepared to defend Ukraine or if it would allow it to be a sacrificial lamb.

"It would be interesting to hear from the Baltic states and from countries like Poland to see how they feel about the circumstances," Warywoda said. "Do they feel threatened by this? And then … perhaps the response would be heightened."