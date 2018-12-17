Funding denial for turf facility changes nothing, says Mauro

The Northern Ontario Heritage Fund has rejected Thunder Bay's funding application for its proposed indoor turf sports facility but that won't have any effect on the project cost, says Mayor Bill Mauro.

The city applied for $650,000 to go toward the $33 million project, which is slated to be built at Chapples Park starting next year.

The facility — and the money it will cost to build it — has been contentious at Thunder Bay city council, with councillors citing the approval of the facility when other funding requests are raised.

Just over $18 million from city reserve funds, as well as the city's Municipal Accommodation Tax, will be used to fund the remainder of the turf facility.

Mauro says the funding would have only reduced the amount of the $14.4 million debenture, or loan, the city will take out to pay for the sport facility.

"The budget that's been put forward, did not have this money built into it, so it doesn't represent an increase to it," said Mauro. "What's in front of the community has not changed because of this decline from the board."

Mauro said the city will pay $300,000 each year during 2021 and 2022 while the facility is being constructed. Once work is complete, the city will then put its $14.4 million debenture on the books.

Mauro said that two-year gap gives the city time to find other sources of funding to help pay for the facility.