People in Fort William First Nation marked the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with a powwow, with a promise to never forget the past, while moving looking ahead to the future.

The two-day powwow begun Thursday, following and early morning sunrise ceremony at 7:15 a.m.

The powwow, which is taking place on Anemki Wajiw — Mount McKay — drew hundreds of people, many wearing orange shirts.

Jimmy Mishquart, the powwow's master of ceremonies, said the event was about "giving strength to our people, our citizens, our communities."

"We must continue to keep walking forward and to never forget," said Mishquart, who's from Rocky Bay First Nation.

"But [we must] also pay honour and memory to those that have been taken away from us, and also ensuring that we keep our young ones close to us and passing down the teachings and traditions of our people."

WATCH | Jimmy Mishquart speaks about the importance of Thursday's ceremonies.

Jingle dancer Melissa Roberts, who lives in Thunder Bay, was excited to participate in Thursday's event, as it had been more than a year since she'd danced in a powwow.

"We're looking forward to getting out into the circle with our ceremony family, providing some healing and courage for people who need it, as well as honouring the children and the the recovery of the the children's remains from across Canada," Roberts said.

"Being on Anemki Wajiw, that's sacred land, is the most powerful place that I think I've ever danced," she said. "It makes me feel like I've come home. There's a deep spirituality that you can feel here, and once the grandfather drums start to play, I think it will be hard for just about anybody to control or contain their emotions."

WATCH | Melissa Roberts explains the powerful connections she's feeling

A feast is scheduled for 5 p.m., followed by another grand entry at 7 p.m., and then the day was set to wrap up with a red dress ceremony at 8 p.m.

Those who attend the powwow over the next two days will come across some new artwork on the way to the site.

A new, orange crosswalk has been painted across the road on the way to the site, featuring large white feathers. It's one of two of the crosswalks done by FWFN-based company Laser Lines Pavement Markings; the other crosswalk is in Ignace, and features a similar design.

"After we did the first one in Ignace, we were blown away, the way it looked," said Darryl Cornell, who is from the First Nation and is the owner of Laser Lines.

"It just made a lump in my throat, because it's for all the kids that went missing, and plus for the missing Indigenous women."

"It really struck me."

A crosswalk commemorating the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation has been painted on the way to Fort William First Nation's powwow grounds on Anemki Wajiw (Mount McKay). (Darryl Cornell/Provided)

Cornell said more of the crosswalks will be painted at the FWFN arena, and he'll be reaching out to other community organizations that may want similar work done.

"It just kids the kids a voice, that they weren't not forgotten," he said. "And same with the women that went missing, that they're not forgotten, either."

Other events were also taking place elsewhere in the area on Thursday.

At 11 a.m., Nishnawbe Aski Nation held a ceremony commemorating the day on the grounds of Pope John Paul II Senior Elementary School in Thunder Bay.

The former St. Joseph's Indian Residential School was located on the grounds of Pope John Paul II, and the ceremony was attended by survivors, their families, and members of the public.

"Many people will come together today to acknowledge the truth behind the Indian residential school experience," Deputy Grand Chief Anna Betty Achneepineskum said in a statement.

A view of the Sleeping Giant and City of Thunder Bay taken from Mt. Mckay, during a sunrise ceremony held Thursday morning. The ceremony marked the beginning of the Fort William First Nation powwow during the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Olivia Pelletier)

"We will grieve for the youth who never made it home and honour the healing journeys of survivors and their families as more unmarked gravesites are discovered across the country," she stated. "We will do everything possible to support our communities and ensure that any approach developed for the identification and recovery of our children will be led by survivors and their families."

"We are committed to supporting survivors, their families, and all NAN First Nations throughout the difficult work to come."

A National Day for Truth and Reconciliation event at Thunder Bay's Waverley Park was hosted by Lakehead University students, who participated in a march. (Matt Fratpietro/CBC)

Another event was hosted by the Lakehead University Student Union and Bora Laskin law school students on Thunder Bay's north side.

The City of Thunder Bay is also hosting a film screening and family activities at Prince Arthur's Landing from 3-8 p.m; a full schedule is available on the city's website.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools and those who are triggered by these reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.