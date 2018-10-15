A process started over four years ago to eliminate truck traffic from Dawson Road and West Arthur Street in Thunder Bay, Ont., may get another holdover at Thunder Bay city council tonight.

Council originally passed the concept on Oct. 6, 2014, which included a weight restriction for trucks travelling on West Arthur Street. Proposed bans on heavy trucks along some city thoroughfares, such as Dawson Road, have been debated by city council previously.

Administration will bring forward its plan to create a designated truck route in city limits, effectively forcing transport drivers to drive along the Trans-Canada Highway, via the Thunder Bay Expressway and Highway 11-17 as they pass through the city.

Trucks with local deliveries would be required to stay along the Harbour Expressway for as long as possible, and then drive directly to their destination.

Mayor Keith Hobbs will bring forward a motion to defer the decision until January 2019, so the next city council can deal with the issue.

"Although I appreciate that this matter has been ongoing for some time and based on previous direction from council, further consultation was needed," Hobbs wrote in a memo. "It is my opinion that the timing of this presentation is problematic."

Hobbs wrote that any decision puts incumbent members of council in a difficult position, which could have an effect on how the current council votes, or the public votes in the municipal election.

He also wrote the new council could simply overturn any decision made, when the matter itself is brought to city council proper, and not committee of the whole.

Report delayed numerous times

The report was originally slated to be approved by council in early June, but administration pulled the report, to consult once again with stakeholders.

The trucking industry, as well as the chamber of commerce have also called for numerous delays on any decision, and ask for additional consultation.

Santorelli's Truck Stop comptroller Lorne Kellar will make a deputation to Thunder Bay city council on Monday night, outlining how a truck ban on West Arthur Street will affect the longstanding business. (Heather Kitching/CBC) The Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce, along with Santorelli's Truck Stop are slated to make a deputation to council on Monday night to speak about their concerns with the proposal.

The city has already received correspondence from Resolute Forest Products, who said their contract truck drivers have concerns about adding to the length of their route to access the sawmill at Fort William First Nation, as well as the pulp and paper complex on Neebing Avenue.

The surrounding communities of Oliver-Paipoonge, Neebing, O'Connor, Conmee and South Gillies have all voiced opposition to the route.

The communities all said they oppose routing the estimated 500 trucks per-day through the village of Kakabeka Falls, which does not have turning lanes, but does have four lanes of traffic.

City administration noted the creation of the route will cost $10,000 annually, which includes renting billboards and signage to inform truck drivers of the route.