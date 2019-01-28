Trial for former Thunder Bay mayor, Keith Hobbs, on extortion charges to begin Nov. 18, 2019

The trial of former Thunder Bay mayor Keith Hobbs, his wife Marisa and city resident Mary Voss on charges of extortion is set to begin on November 18, 2019.

The date was confirmed Monday at the Thunder Bay Consolidated Courthouse by counsel for the accused, including Toronto lawyer Brian Greenspan, who is acting on behalf of the Hobbs's and Thunder Bay lawyer George Joseph, who is representing Voss.

The trial is scheduled to last three weeks.

Greenspan, who appeared via video link, indicated that all three weeks would be required.

An out-of-town judge will preside over the case.

In 2017, the Ontario Provincial Police charged Keith and Marisa Hobbs and Voss with allegedly extorting a Thunder Bay lawyer to purchase a house for Voss.