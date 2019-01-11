Missing 14-year-old boy in Thunder Bay safely located; police thank public
The Thunder Bay Police Service thanks the public for its assistance in finding a missing 14-year-old boy.
Teenager had last been seen Thursday Jan. 10, 2019 around Intercity Shopping Centre
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., said Friday afternoon that a missing 14-year-old boy has been safely located and thanked the public for its help.
The teenager had last been seen in the area of Intercity Shopping Centre at about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 and was expected to be travelling toward the Victoria Inn from the Intercity area at about 9 p.m., the Thunder Bay Police Service stated in a written release Friday morning.