Thunder Bay Transit sees ridership levels rise, but not yet at pre-pandemic levels

Thunder Bay Transit ridership levels have been climbing in recent months but still have a long way to go before they reach pre-pandemic levels, the agency's general manager says.

"At the onset the pandemic, we actually saw ridership levels drop system-wide to as low as 33 per cent of our pre-pandemic level," Brad Loroff said Monday. "While that happened, we of course adjusted our level of service."

Loroff said Thunder Bay Transit has been operating on a reduced, summer schedule, which essentially means the frequency of busses drops to once every 30 minutes on most routes, as opposed to the normal 15-minute frequency.

And while there has been some fluctuation in ridership — numbers rose back up to about 50 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in September, for example, before dropping again due to subsequent waves of COVID-19 — the numbers have been climbing again since the start of 2022.

"As of [Monday] we're seeing ... minor ridership recovery," Loroff said. "In January of this year, we were at 37 per cent, and at the end of February we were at 44."

Loroff said numbers tend to drop in the summer — normally, city transit shifts to its summer schedule in May — and then pick back up again in the fall, with the start of the new school year.

Loroff said given the timing, and the ridership levels, he doesn't anticipate an increase in service levels until the fall.

Driver shortage

"That's on the assumption of the need to provide service for that returning student ridership, as well as increased ridership demand across the city," he said.

There are some other challenges, however.

Dave Migliazza, vice-president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 966, which represents transit drivers in the city, told CBC News via email that transit has a driver shortage, with some members off on short or long-term disability due to stresses brought on by the pandemic.

In addition, Migliazza said, a number of drivers have retired over the past two years.

"There has been an ongoing campaign to try and fill these positions, but is difficult when you need to rely on outside sources (Police Record Check, Drive Testing, MTO Physical etc..) for the hiring process and wait times are backed up due to the pandemic," he said. "Fortunately there have not been any layoffs. Working together with management, we were able to secure work for our members who may have been affected to disinfect buses once they came in for the night."

Loroff said the driver shortage isn't unique to Thunder Bay.

"Our recruitment efforts have been active and have been regular," he said. "We've been recruiting throughout the pandemic."

"It's a trend," Loroff said. "We've seen with some of our other partners, our transit partners that operate in other municipalities ... it seems to be something that's been going on in the industry."

"I don't have a good understanding myself as to the primary reason behind it other than likely I think it would be reservations by some people that must be pandemic-related."

Masks still required

And while the province dropped most remaining mask mandates as of Monday, Loroff said the change doesn't apply to transit vehicles yet.

"All passengers are still required to wear a mask on public transit until April 27, and that's according to the Ontario COVID-19 public health measures," Loroff said. "That includes on-board transit buses as well as inside the Waterfront Terminal."

Migliazza said the mask requirement still applies to Lift+ services and the transit office, as well, but those with exemptions will be accommodated.

"We need to give a lot of credit to our drivers," Migliazza's statement reads. "They have been out there since day one of this pandemic, ensuring our passengers make it to where they need to go. While many were working from home, our drivers were reporting for duty everyday to transport those who needed it."

"I feel that our drivers, for the most part, are content with the mask requirement continuing to be in place," he stated. "They spend many hours a day in a confined space with a lot of people, all breathing the same recirculated air. If anything, this may help alleviate some uneasiness drivers and passengers may have."