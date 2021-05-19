City of Thunder Bay suspends all transit services until 6 p.m. after threat

One person is in custody following a bomb threat against Thunder Bay Transit on Wednesday morning, said police.

The threat was called in at about 9:30 a.m. ET, prompting the city to suspend its transit service. All buses have been pulled off the road until 6 p.m.

"The situation is contained at this time and there is no current threat to public safety," the city said in a statement.

"The safety of all customers and employees remains our top priority," the city said. "We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding, and apologize for any inconvenience during today's temporary service interruption."

Police said in an update issued Wednesday afternoon that no explosives were found during a search of 25 city transit buses, and all vehicles have been released.

Police said an investigation led to the identification of an individual who may be connected to the threat and has been detained.

In the update, police said the individual is cooperating with investigators, but any involvement they may have had with the original threat is yet to be determined.

The investigation continues.