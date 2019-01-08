Thunder Bay transit buses yet to be pulled off the road in 2 large storms

Transit officials in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they haven't yet had to pull city buses off the roads due to bad weather, despite a pair of large winter storms that have hit the Lakehead this winter.

"The main determinant is safety," said Brad Loroff, Thunder Bay's transit manager about what goes into deciding whether service continues during a storm. "Buses need to be able to navigate on city streets safely, without ... getting in accidents and things like that and getting buses stuck."

"So it's really based around road conditions."

A winter storm hit Thunder Bay and much of northwestern Ontario Sunday night and Monday morning dumping about 20 centimetres of snow on the city. It's the second storm to hit the area in about a two-week span — about 30 centimetres of snow was reported at Thunder Bay's airport after the first storm in late December.

Loroff said transit officials keep a constant watch on weather and road conditions.

"We'll do our level best to maintain service, he said. "What happens more often than not is that buses aren't able to adhere to their published schedules, so they will run at regular intervals as road conditions allow."

Transit buses are on the road today, though experiencing delays, which may continue as the snow continues to fall. <br><br>Check <a href="https://t.co/DM2otc1x6e">https://t.co/DM2otc1x6e</a> for real-time information and bus location. <br><br>Lift rides may be cancelled. Passengers will be called. <a href="https://t.co/vY7RVGOm7a">https://t.co/vY7RVGOm7a</a> —@tbaytransit "Throughout the day, as snow may fall more heavily ... there may be pieces of service along certain routes that aren't provided that are missed for periods of time that we may start again ... as road conditions improve."

Transit provides updates online and through social media, he said, adding that people can also call the transit office.

A full-system shutdown is very rare, Loroff added.

At Thunder Bay's city hall terminal, riders generally agreed that drivers do a good job navigating through less-than-ideal conditions, like the weather that hit Thunder Bay on Monday.

"They're really good," said Carol Alguire. "Careful — they always [are]."