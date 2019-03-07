Thunder Bay Transit adopts new more accessible bus stop signs

Bus riders in Thunder Bay, Ont., might soon notice colourful new signs at bus stops in the city.

The new signs are navy blue with white writing on them — and transit hubs will feature multi-coloured signs corresponding to multiple bus routes, which are each colour-coded.

The signs were designed with input from people with disabilities, according to Dana Earle, the supervisor of customer care and administrative services for the City of Thunder Bay.

"Community feedback said that the current signs were camouflaged and difficult to see," Earle said, "so we've worked very closely with the City of Thunder Bay's Accessible Built Environment Committee looking at different options."

The signs reflect new branding Transit introduced in 2014, when it brought the Lift+ transit service for people with disabilities in-house, she added.

The signs were funded with Government of Canada public transit infrastructure funding.

A few of the 800-plus signs are already up, Earle said. The rest will go up over the next two to three weeks.