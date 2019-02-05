Thunder Bay's transit service is proposing a route overhaul that would scale down service in some areas in order to better serve riders on its busiest lines.

This week, Thunder Bay Transit is holding a series of drop-in sessions at various locations across the northwestern Ontario city to give people a chance to learn more about the possible changes.

"At the end of the day, residents want better service," said Brad Loroff, the city's manager of transit, adding that they're looking to address concerns about wait times and the need for direct service to popular destinations in the city, without having to ask for additional funds.

High ridership on core routes

The need for service is much greater along certain arteries, he said, explaining that city transit provided about four million trips in 2018, and more than 50 per cent took of those place on just three of its 17 routes.

"That's our Memorials our Mainlines and our Crosstown routes, so those are our core north-south routes that are basically what we call the spine of the system," he said.

In order to better serve those riders, especially during lower-service times such as evenings, resources would be pulled from lower-performing routes.

Brad Loroff is the manager of transit in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

'On-demand' service

"So examples of those would be Neebing service and Mission service," he said.

"Those two-routes have been consistently, for a number of years, low-performing routes," Loroff continued. "So we're not suggesting by any means that service be eliminated, but ... what we do have are some thoughts as to how to continue to provide service at a lesser cost through an alternative type of on-demand service."

The proposed on-demand service would operate in a similar manner to the city's specialized Lift paratransit service, where passengers call and request transit trips, which could be provided using smaller vehicles.

On some of the routes with the lowest ridership numbers, the city is considering implementing an 'on-demand' service, where people would call to book a ride. (Thunder Bay Transit)

Loroff said the public drop-in sessions are an opportunity for riders to weigh-in on the proposed changes.

The first sessions take place Tuesday morning at the Lakehead University Agora and Tuesday afternoon at transit's Waterfront Terminal. The project team will also be at the Neebing Ward meeting at the West Arthur Community Centre on Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.

More information can be found at tbtfuture.fyi.

Transit optimization session drop-in dates: