Thunder Bay Transit plans expansion of on-demand service

Thunder Bay Transit is planning to expand on-demand service on one of its low-performing bus routes by early next year.

In a report to be presented to city council on Monday, transit is recommending planning start on launching on-demand bus service during the daytime hours on the city's 4-Neebing route.

The route currently offers on-demand, by-reservation service to essential workers after 6 p.m. daily.

Under the proposed pilot project, however, the on-demand service would be extended to everyone and operate on an on-demand basis during the day, as well, acting community services manager Brad Loroff told CBC News in an email.

More details are expected to be presented to council by November, and transit hopes to have the pilot project itself up and running by January 2021.

And transit will also review other low-performing bus routes to determine whether similar, on-demand services would be viable.

The report states transit ridership has dropped by 60 per cent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and transit has dropped its service levels to about 75 per cent of normal as a result.

The report states transit will make incremental adjustments in the coming months as it returns to pre-pandemic service levels.