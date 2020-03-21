New Thunder Bay Transit procedures in place amid COVID-19 pandemic

Starting Saturday March 21, Thunder Bay Transit is implementing new service procedures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thunder Bay Transit will no longer be collecting fares or paper transfers, and passengers will now be asked to board and exit buses using the back doors.

The new changes will be in place until further notice, and are meant to distance passengers from bus operators, promote social distancing and help keep the community safe from the spread of COVID-19, the city of Thunder Bay said in a press release on Friday.

"The health and safety of our residents and employees is paramount," said Mayor Bill Mauro. "We are being responsible and acting out of an abundance of caution as the COVID-19 situation and our response continues to evolve."

The city of Thunder Bay is also closing service counters and blocking off seats directly behind the bus operator's compartment.

In addition, public transit is now asking passengers to stay behind the yellow line on busses, and to not approach the operator or other riders. Passengers of Transit and Lift+ Specialized are also asked to avoid all non-essential travel, and not board the bus if sick.

"We are making some important changes to transit because many residents rely on this service and we want to do our part to keep passengers and drivers safe," said Brad Loroff, Manager of Transit Services.

The city's public transit system has seen a significant decline in ridership due to COVID-19, Mayor Bill Mauro said in an interview with CBC on Friday.