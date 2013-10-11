City of Thunder Bay examining alternative transit fare structures

The City of Thunder Bay will review possible alternative bus fare strategies in an effort to remove barriers to public transportation for certain demographics.

Council on Monday unanimously approved a motion tabled by Coun. Andrew Foulds that asked administration to include information about three possible alternative fare structures, and report back to council by the end of August.

The three possible fare changes are:

Free transit rides for certain demographics, such as low-income residents or seniors.

Free rides, or discounted fares, at certain times of the day, week or month.

A new, affordable monthly pass system for low-income residents.

Foulds said last week that transit is a "lifeline" for thousands of people in Thunder Bay, who rely on the service to get to work, medical appointments, school and to purchase needed items like groceries.

Any changes to transit fares would be included for consideration in next year's city budget.