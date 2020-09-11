Transit fares to be discussed by Thunder Bay City Council on Monday

A Thunder Bay city councillor is asking administration to examine alternative transit fee structures in hopes of reducing barriers for transit users.

Coun. Andrew Foulds will table a motion on Monday's meeting, which calls on administration to look at three alternative fare structures that could be adopted by Thunder Bay Transit.

The three alternative structures are:

Free transit rides for certain demographics, such as low-income residents or seniors.

Free rides, or discounted fares, at certain times of the day, week or month.

And a new, affordable monthly pass system for low-income residents.

If council approves the motion, administration would be required to report back by the end of August and any changes to transit fares would be included for consideration in the 2022 city budget.

"The transit system in our city is a lifeline for thousands of people and when I say lifeline, there are many people who cannot afford vehicles and so they depend on transit," Foulds said. "Not only can they not afford vehicles, but there are also a number of other reasons why someone cannot drive."

"So they depend on transit to get to work. They depend on transit to get to appointments, medical appointments, dental appointments, they depend on transit to get to school. They depend on transit to get their food. So, you know, the role of transportation is profoundly important."

Foulds said reducing barriers to transit would make it more convenient for riders and would lead to indirect benefits for those who don't use the service.

"The reality is that even though you don't take the bus and maybe you don't get a direct benefit from taking the bus, there are indirect benefits," Foulds said. "Less carbon footprint, less wear and tear on our infrastructure, so roads are better. More people have access to employment."

"So there's economic development and that's good for our entire city," he said. "Even though you may not take the bus, having a robust public transit system does benefit us all indirectly."