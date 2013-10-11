City councillors ask for Thunder Bay Transit fleet to get electrified

A multi-million-dollar funding program from the federal and provincial governments could help Thunder Bay Transit's fleet become electric.

City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., voted Monday night to accept a funding agreement with the federal and provincial governments, which would see almost $19 million in transit funding flow to the city between 2020 and 2027.

The city will also kick in $6.6 million of its own money, most of it over the first two years of the program.

Some of the money will be used to upgrade the transit fleet, which is powered solely by diesel engines.

"The future is to go electric, and so why are we not doing that. Even during budget time, we talked about electric buses, and there was always a suggestion that we were going to progress to that," said Coun. Rebecca Johnson.

"Nothing's free, but it gives you a chance, because you're getting those extra dollars," she said.

"An electric bus is going to cost you more money, so within that, within that extra funding, this is a chance to do something."

Johnson said she was unhappy with a response from administration indicating electric buses are a possibility in the future, but are years away from being part of the transit fleet.

"I think administration heard that we are not letting this go, and this is something that we want to have happen. Maybe they'll go back to the drawing board and figure out maybe how we can do this, instead of 'someday.'"

She said there needs to be some "meeting of the minds" between administration and council to ensure the fleet is electrified.

Other cities, including Toronto and Edmonton have a number of electric transit buses already in service.