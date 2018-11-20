The legal ability to choose who he wants to be has meant the difference between life and death for one long-time transgender-rights activist in Thunder Bay.

Aiden Kivisto, now in his first year of social work studies at Lakehead University, is sharing his story at Tuesday night's candlelight vigil marking the international Trans Day of Remembrance in the northwestern Ontario city.

"It's a matter of life of death," said the 30-year-old.

"For me the ability to do these things legally, like changing my gender marker or changing my name, getting surgery, having it covered through OHIP, those are huge things and without that, and the support of my family and my community, I don't think I would be here right now."

Many trans people no longer here 'to tell their story'

The Trans Day of Remembrance honours the many transgender people who have died by suicide, or have been killed for trying to express their true selves, said Kivisto.

They "aren't here today to talk and tell their story, and so I really do see how important it is that we have these rights, and I don't take it for granted that I am able to do this."

He said he wants to remind people to celebrate the gains transgender people have made, but also recognize there is still much work to be done.

Kivisto said he was concerned by the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party's decision at their weekend policy convention to pass a non-binding resolution recognizing gender identity as a "liberal ideology" and removing it from Ontario's sex-ed curriculum.

"They're testing the waters," he said. "My biggest concern is that it's a slippery slope and that we'll be sliding towards a future where we don't have the same protections as we have now, and have been fought for, for decades and decades."

Resolution won't become policy, says Premier Ford

Premier Doug Ford stated Monday the controversial resolution about gender identity will not become government policy.

"I'm not moving forward with that," he said.

The Trans Day of Remembrance event runs from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Pride Central at Lakehead University.